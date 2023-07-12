Joe Manchin

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., is expected to speak at a gathering of the bipartisan No Label group next week at Saint Anselm College.

 BONNIE CASH/REUTERS

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III plans to headline an event in New Hampshire next week sponsored by the bipartisan group No Labels, a move that has stoked speculation that he could mount a third-party presidential bid in 2024 that Democrats fear could be damaging to President Biden.

Manchin, a Democrat, is scheduled to appear Monday at the group’s “Common Sense” town hall at Saint Anselm College alongside Republican former Utah governor Jon Huntsman. No Labels is eying a potential “unity” ticket in 2024, though organizers say no decision has been made.