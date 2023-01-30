Census Bureau

The Census Bureau unveils its comprehensive national advertising and outreach campaign for the census in D.C. on Jan. 14, 2020. 

 Sarah L. Voisin/Washington Post

On every census survey - or medical form or job application - Tala Faraj says she has no choice but to identify as something she's not: White.

Faraj, 23, is Iraqi American, but Middle Eastern is usually not an option when she's asked for her race and ethnicity.