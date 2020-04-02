Citing poor fundraising, former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien ended his U.S. Senate campaign Thursday and endorsed one of his former rivals.
“One of the things I’ve always prided myself on is to pay attention to what’s reality,” he said to supporters in a virtual meeting.
O’Brien said he lacked the resources to seriously challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November. He raised less than $95,000 last year, despite endorsements from high-profile Republicans like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.
“Jeanne Shaheen is truly a radical,” O’Brien told supporters.
O’Brien said running a shoestring campaign in the primary would not have put him in a position to take on Shaheen six weeks after the Republican primary. Shaheen’s campaign had $5.7 million cash on hand at the end of 2019.
Instead, O’Brien said he will support Bryant “Corky” Messner based on Messner’s conservative values, and the money he can bring to the campaign.
“He’s an instinctive conservative. He’s truly pro-life. He understands the importance of securing our national borders,” O’Brien said. “He’ll win that election.”
“I am honored to have Bill’s support,” Messner said in a statement. “He has long served this state and its citizens, and his record of public service is truly inspiring.”
In 2019, Messner raised more than $268,000, and loaned himself $1.2 million for the campaign.
The other Republican in the Senate race, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, raised just shy of $350,000 in 2019. His run has been bolstered by almost $200,000 in political action committee spending.
“Our campaign continues to strengthen by the day and our focus remains on Jeanne Shaheen,” Bolduc said in a statement Thursday. “We need experienced leaders in Washington who will focus on service and problem solving, not politics and money.”
The candidates’ fundraising reports for the first three months of 2020 will not be released until April.
Corey Lewandowski of Windham, President Donald Trump’s first campaign manager, also flirted with the idea of running for Senate, but has said he will stay out of the race.
New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank said O’Brien and Messner are ideologically similar.
“Both O’Brien and Colorado Corky are pushing for an outright repeal of the Affordable Care Act and a complete ban on abortion access, without exceptions,” Marcus-Blank said in a statement. “While Senator Shaheen works across the aisle delivering much-needed help for people, small businesses, and health care providers across New Hampshire, Colorado Corky grabs the far-right lane in a primary that gets nastier every day.”
O’Brien said he plans to run for state representative again, for the Nashua Ward 9 seat he once held. He said he plans to seek a leadership position and said he wants to cut state spending to offset revenue loss from the coronavirus crisis.