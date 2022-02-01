In the last three months of 2021, donors and political action committees contributed more than $1.1 million to four Republicans vying for the party’s nomination in the first congressional district.
The total raised by Republican candidates dipped slightly as compared to the funds first-district Republicans raised between July 1 to Sept. 30 of 2021.
According to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission this week, Matt Mowers, the 2020 nominee, took in the most of all the Republican candidates with more than $408,000 raised — but less than the $457,000 his campaign reported in the third quarter of 2021.
Gail Huff Brown’s campaign raised $342,294 between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, and over $120,000 more than the campaign raised between July 1 and Sept. 30. Much of Huff Brown’s third-quarter take came from leadership committees associated with current and former Republican senators — her husband is former Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.), who ran against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in New Hampshire in 2014. But in the fourth quarter, most of Huff Brown’s funds came from individual donors.
The campaigns of Karoline Leavitt and Tim Baxter both reported raising less in the fourth quarter than in the third.
Leavitt, who formerly worked in Washington, D.C., for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) raised $252,749, including contributions from political action committees associated with Stefanik and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — down from the $333,000 she raised over the summer.
Baxter, a real estate developer who also serves as a state representative, raised $107,435, after raising just over $118,000 in quarter three. Baxter has also loaned his campaign another nearly $100,000. As of Dec. 31, Baxter had loaned his campaign more than $200,000.
Going into 2022, Mowers has the most cash on hand with more than $577,000. Leavitt has almost $426,000 on hand while Huff Brown has nearly $419,000, and Baxter has just over $367,000.
Unlike in the third quarter, when Mowers and Leavitt reported higher fundraising totals than incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas, the Pappas campaign out-raised each of the Republicans in the final three months of 2021.
According to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, Pappas raised just over $488,000 — about a quarter of it from political action committees associated with the Democratic party and trade unions — and had $1.4 million on hand at the end of 2021.
The growth in fundraising came as the Republican-led redistricting process in the state legislature moved to change the boundaries of the First District to encompass more Republican-leaning voters, and making the second district a safer seat for Democrats.
Perhaps accordingly, the would-be Republican challengers to Rep. Annie Kuster in the second district have raised less than their first-district compatriots. Schilling Beer Company owner Jeff Cozzens of Littleton raised just over $109,000 and entered 2022 with $85,000 cash on hand. Robert Burns of Bedford raised just over $6,000, but with the $110,000 Burns has loaned his campaign, the campaign reported just over $111,000 cash on hand.
Kuster’s campaign raised $501,000, with about $207,000 coming from mix of Democratic party and trade union political action committees similar to the group contributing to Pappas’ campaign, as well as Kuster’s authorized fundraising committee.