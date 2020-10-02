Jill Biden was in New Hampshire on Friday, campaigning for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.
In Durham on Friday, Jill Biden met with oyster farmer Laura Brown.
Brown, who describes herself as a “one-woman band,” lost her wholesale business when COVID-19 hit, so she began selling the oysters she harvests from Little Bay directly to customers from the Scammell Bridge parking lot.
It was a success for Fox Point Oysters.
“I’ve sold all of my harvestable oysters this year,” Brown said. “My customers were very loyal and very kind.”
Brown said oyster farmers were left behind in many of the COVID-19 relief measures. She told Jill Biden she does not want to be a millionaire but would like to be able to earn a living doing something she enjoys and knows is beneficial for the environment.
An adult oyster can filter as much as 50 gallons of water a day, removing pollutants such as nitrogen.
“We’re going to support small business owners,” Biden said.
“And tiny ones, too,” Brown insisted.
According to information provided by NH Sea Grant, 12 oyster farmers actively harvested market-sized oysters from Little Bay in 2019.
A total of $3.2 million in revenue was generated through oyster-related activities in New Hampshire last year, according to their estimates.
Biden and her husband were both busy on the campaign trail Friday, while President Donald Trump was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., to be treated for COVID-19, which he and his wife, Melania, have contracted.
Jill Biden did not take questions from the press in Durham, but earlier in the day she was in Manchester at a Granite State Women for Biden event where she said she and her husband are praying for the Trumps.
“Joe and I pray that they will quickly recover and make a full recovery. And this is just not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of health and respect,” she said.