Biden signs Pappas bill to speed vet survivor benefits
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said a bipartisan bill he co-authored that President Biden has signed should speed up payments to survivors of recently-deceased veterans.

The legislation cuts in half the time the Veterans Administration has to make payments such as life insurance proceeds to a spouse or surviving child.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

WASHINGTON — A new bipartisan law should speed up payments to hard-to-find survivors of recently deceased veterans, according to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who co-authored the measure.

President Joe Biden signed the Faster Payments to Veterans’ Survivors Act last Tuesday before heading off for a New Year’s holiday vacation with his family to St. Croix.