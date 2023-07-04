Even the life-size Donald Trump poster needed an umbrella in the heavy rain during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Merrimack. The former president was not in attendance, but his supporters were part of the festivities.
MERRIMACK -- An early afternoon rain shower didn't dampen patriotism or politics in Merrimack, as hundreds lined the D.W. Highway on Tuesday to cheer on an Independence Day parade which drew presidential candidates from both political parties.
Four prominent Republicans -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, pharm-entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum -- walked the 1 1/2-mile route.
One Democratic presidential candidate showed up -- author Marianne Williamson, who walked alongside about 30 supporters. She said she enjoyed shaking hands and speaking to people who won't likely vote for her, including some friendly supporters of former President Donald Trump.
"July Fourth should not be the day we fight it out," Williamson said.
Camaraderie was also evident among Republicans, as people with signs supporting DeSantis and Trump approached Scott and warmly shook his hand.
"No. 2. Vice president," a Trump supporter said.
Scott said he's happy to see committed voters backing conservative values and hopes to win over some of the Trump and DeSantis supporters. But vice president?
"You only run for president. I'm not sure who runs for vice president. I would recommend against that," Scott said.
The parade started at the Tractor Supply shopping center and made its way south to turn left onto Baboosic Lake Road, past the town offices, a Catholic church and a cemetery before ending at Merrimack High School.
Richard and Jean Barry were at the start of the route and enjoyed the entire parade under a light drizzle.
Her husband brought an umbrella, but "it's broken," Jean said. "I brought a hat."
A bedroom community sandwiched between the state's two largest cities, Merrimack prides itself in hosting one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state.
Thirty-five years ago, Jean Barry said, the parade had no bands, and music for the march was supplied by people who tuned their transistor radios to a Manchester station that played patriot music as they marched, she said.
"This is come a long way, let me tell you," Barry said.
Anyone who positioned themselves at the end of the route waited longer for the parade and endured as the drizzle grew to rain, then drenching, but nonetheless warm, rain.
"I'm doing it for the kids," said Ashley Pritchard, who brought her 4- and 2-year-old sons.
While Pritchard held an umbrella, the two boys remained outside the protective cone and hopelessly wet.
Marching bands, clowns, veterans and floats passed by. The favorite of the boys?
"They like the candy, honestly," Pritchard said.
Many candidates had attended earlier parades in other towns.
DeSantis walked in a cocoon of some 120 or so supporters who held signs and banners; one had two German shepherds on leash. He spent most of his time speaking with his followers.
Those with fewer supporters -- Williamson and Ramaswamy, for example -- were more solicitous of voters. Williamson walked to the roadside and spoke to parade spectators. Ramaswamy filmed supporters with his phone and got them to chant Happy Fourth.
"We reject the thesis that the (Republican field) is crowded," Burgum said. Were he hiring a chief executive officer for a company and only 12 applied, he'd probably re-advertise, said Burgum, who is also an entrepreneur-business owner.
Although Trump was not at the parade, several hundred of his supporters marched. Politicians were placed a the end of the parade lineup, and the Trump contingent was the last in the line of political marchers. They outnumbered the supporters of all the other candidates.
The Trump crowd started with a vintage fire truck followed by a motorized tricycle, a couple of OHRVs, a van, and Trump supporters riding in a pickup truck trailer and surplus military troop transport vehicle.
Ramaswamy, who had only a handful of supporters, wasn't discouraged.
"You come out here, you show your face," he said, "because there's a big difference. I'm here."