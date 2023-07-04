DeSantieses in Merrimack
Casey DeSantis greets the crowd with her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at Tuesday's Independence Day parade in Merrimack.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

MERRIMACK -- An early afternoon rain shower didn't dampen patriotism or politics in Merrimack, as hundreds lined the D.W. Highway on Tuesday to cheer on an Independence Day parade which drew presidential candidates from both political parties.

Four prominent Republicans -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, pharm-entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum -- walked the 1 1/2-mile route.

Marianne Williamson
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson talks with a  reporter on the parade route during the annual Fourth of July parade in Merrimack.
Tim Scott in Merrimack
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott poses for a selfie with supporters as he campaigns in Merrimack on Independence Day.
Casey DeSantis
Casey Desantis chats with some children while helping her husband Ron, campaign for president during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Merrimack.
Trump poster
Even the life-size Donald Trump poster needed an umbrella in the heavy rain during the annual Fourth of July Parade in Merrimack. The former president was not in attendance, but his supporters were part of the festivities.