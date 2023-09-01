Former U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says relations between the U.S. and China are hindered by a lack of "shared values" between leaders even if the world's two largest economies must reach accommodations on behalf of a "shared planet."

Pelosi, a longtime critic of the Chinese government, offered a harsh assessment of it and U.S.-based multinationals that invest there a day after Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo completed a visit intended to strengthen U.S. ties with Beijing.