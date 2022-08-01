TAIWAN

A Taiwanese navy sailor on the Kee Lung-class destroyer DDG 1803 outside of Suao, Taiwan, on Tuesday.  

 Vic Chiang/Washington Post

TAIPEI/BEIJING - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, two people briefed on the matter said, as China warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Pelosi, who began an Asia trip earlier on Monday in Singapore, was due to spend Tuesday night in Taiwan, the people said.

A Taiwanese guided-missile frigate fires a missile on Tuesday during exercises outside Suao, Taiwan.  