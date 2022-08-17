FILE PHOTO: U.S. House holds public hearing on Jan. 6, 2021, assault on Capitol

FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Mike Pence is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The committee investigating the 2021 insurrection of the US Capitol is focusing on Donald Trump's efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into using his role as the Senate's presiding officer to block congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win. T/File Photo

 TOM BRENNER/POOL VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he would consider testifying before the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol if he were to receive an invitation.

Aides to Pence told the panel in June that former President Donald Trump pressured the then-vice president to overturn his 2020 election defeat.