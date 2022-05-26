DERRY -- Former Vice President Mike Pence focused his speech to the Rockingham County Republicans on the midterm elections, even as the focus has been on his own political future as he makes his third visit to New Hampshire since leaving office.
“This is no ordinary time. This is no ordinary election,” Pence said Thursday evening. “We’ve got to remind voters what we accomplished in our season of service.”
Discussing his time as vice president, Pence focused on former President Donald Trump’s appointment of three Supreme Court justices -- and said he wants to see the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade case that made abortion legal nationwide.
In response to Pence’s New Hampshire visit, the Democratic National Committee hammered on Pence’s anti-abortion record, including his signing of several abortion restrictions while he was governor of Indiana.
Pence worked to keep the focus on Republicans’ opportunity to win back the House and Senate, given inflation, gas prices and the shortage of baby formula. He compared conditions to the 2010 elections, when Democrats lost the House by wide margins.
But after his swing through Iowa last week, Pence’s return to New Hampshire fanned the long-simmering speculation about his plans for the 2024 race.
In his three visits to New Hampshire, Pence has spent less and less time talking about the U.S. Capitol riots, where some people chanted for his hanging. During a speech in Manchester almost a year ago, Pence was met with a stunned silence when he spoke about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.
On Thursday, Pence did not address the riots or even allude to them, as he did during a December visit.
But for some Republican activists, Pence's conduct during and after the riots will weigh in their consideration of Pence as a presidential candidate.
Steve Duprey, a longtime Republican activist and former Republican National Committeeman who endorsed Joe Biden over Trump in 2020, said he saw Pence successfully navigating the balance between claiming a piece of the Trump administrations accomplishments, while putting some distance between himself and the former president -- such as with Pence's endorsement of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a Republican primary where Trump backed a challenger.
Pence’s continuing disavowal of the Capitol riot, and his refusal to somehow undermine the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s election, was admirable, Duprey said.
“He fulfilled his constitutional duty, notwithstanding massive pressure he received from the president and his collaborators,” Duprey said. “For a lot of Republicans, his defense of the Constitution stands as a very positive thing.”
Someone who was involved in the Trump administration, but who was not Trump himself, could become a strong candidate for Republicans like himself, Duprey said, who count themselves more as Reagan Republicans than Trump supporters.
“If you set aside the behavior and the tweeting,” the Trump administration accomplished a lot of Republican priorities, Duprey said. Claiming a piece of that record would be a smart move for a would-be presidential candidate.
State Rep. Fred Doucette, an early supporter of Trump who went on to co-chair his New Hampshire campaign, posed for a photo with Pence as he walked into the hall.
Doucette said he thought Pence did the right thing too -- though he said it's too early to think about who he would support in 2024.