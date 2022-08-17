Former Vice President Mike Pence called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to release additional information connected to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago while also castigating some Republicans for criticisms of rank-and-file FBI agents.

“The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Pence told a couple of hundred people gathered at the Saint Anselm College Institute of Politics for a Politics & Eggs breakfast Wednesday. “Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks Wednesday morning at a Politics & Eggs series event at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
