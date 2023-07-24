UFO

Shell R. Alpert, a United States Coast Guard photographer at the Salem, Mass., air station photographed what appear to be unidentified flying objects flying in a "V" formation at 9:35 A.M. on July 16, 1952, through a window screen. 

 Shell R. Alpert/Library of Congress

NASHVILLE — U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, says he is "100%" convinced the federal government and Pentagon officials are covering up information about unidentified flying objects and unidentified aerial phenomena, known as UFOs and UAPs.

Burchett and colleagues hope to shed more light on the issue Wednesday during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on anomalous phenomena and its implications on national security, public safety and government transparency.