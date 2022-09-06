Mathias Döpfner

“We want to be the leading digital publisher in democracies around the world,” says Mathias Döpfner, shown here on the rooftop of Axel Springer's headquarters in Berlin.  

 Verena Bruning/ Washington Post

BERLIN - Months after his company bought Politico, Mathias Döpfner stood atop Axel Springer's 19-story headquarters, gazing out at the double row of cobblestones that mark the outline of the demolished Berlin Wall, and explained his global ambitions. "We want to be the leading digital publisher in democracies around the world," he said.

A newcomer to the community of billionaire media moguls, Döpfner is given to bold pronouncements and visionary prescriptions. He's concerned that the American press has become too polarized - legacy brands like the New York Times and The Washington Post drifting to the left, in his view, while conservative media falls under the sway of Trumpian "alternative facts." So in Politico, the fast-growing Beltway political journal, he sees a grand opportunity.