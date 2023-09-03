A federal program that helps poor families afford healthy food could see substantial benefit cuts starting in October, raising the prospect that roughly 6 million low-income Americans could become some of the earliest victims of an unresolved Washington budget battle.

The looming cliff adds to the political pressure on Congress, which now has mere weeks to shore up the program's finances, fund the federal government and avert a potentially catastrophic shutdown.

Download PDF food-aid_1fc94ecc-4a5d-11ee-a977-8b5e93821e94.pdf