As customers continue to complain of delays and undelivered Christmas packages, the U.S. Postal Service reports that more than 50 postal workers in New Hampshire are out sick with COVID-19 — and more are quarantining after exposure to a sick person.
U.S. Postal Service spokesman Steve Doherty said 53 of the more than 3,350 postal workers in the state were infected with COVID-19 as of Saturday, and more were staying home to quarantine after they were exposed to someone infected with the virus.
That’s more than double the number of employees who were infected with COVID-19 less than two weeks ago. On Dec. 23, Doherty said there were 24 New Hampshire postal workers infected with COVID-19.
“That strain on our staffing, combined with unprecedented, historic holiday volumes, did create some short-term delays,” Doherty said. “But we continue to flex our resources and hope to be back to normal delivery schedules in the coming weeks.”
Officials say the postal service handled record-high package volumes. But a review of service in New Hampshire by the post office’s Office of the Inspector General in 2020 saw similar delays during the holidays in 2019.
“Nine of the 10 units we visited had delivery delays that occurred during December 2019 and January 2020,” read the inspector general’s report on postal service in New Hampshire published last month.
“Furthermore, at five of the 10 delivery units, OIG (Office of the Inspector General) identified 7,288 pieces of delayed mail (nine percent of 77,318 total pieces) from 25 routes during our site visits in July 2020.”
The inspector general’s report connected delayed mail with the post office’s struggle to hire and retain workers.
With staff out quarantining after positive COVID-19 tests and exposure to people who had tested positive, those problems only got worse in 2020.