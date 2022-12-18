U.S. border cities brace for Title 42 immigration restrictions to end in Eagle Pass

A group of migrants are processed by Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Sunday. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum seekers when COVID-era Title 42 migration restrictions are set to end. 

 JORDAN VONDERHAAR/REUTERS

U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America’s southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week.

U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum seekers after a judge in November moved to strike down a policy enacted by the Trump administration in 2020 that has allowed migration authorities to rapidly send asylum seekers back to Mexico and other countries.