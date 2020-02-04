President says caucus 'unmitigated disaster,' state GOP chair confident primary will go smoothly
Josie Albertson-Grove
Monday, February 03, 2020
NEW YORK — A federal judge set an Oct. 5 trial date for Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, setting the stage for more information to emerge about their alleged campaign finance violations before November’s presidential election.
Sen. Manchin calls for censuring Trump over pressuring Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rival
Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., a moderate who is friendly with the White House, on Monday asked his colleagues to consider censuring President Donald Trump as it concludes the Senate impeachment trial.
Monday, January 27, 2020
Sunday, January 26, 2020
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden appear locked in a tight race for the Democratic presidential nomination, as both campaigned in Iowa on Sunday with only days left until the first contest.
