CONCORD — With another deadline approaching, the New Hampshire House of Representatives took the latest step to defend the first-in-the-nation presidential primary Thursday, endorsing a supportive resolution by a vote of 356-6.
The nonbinding language in SCR 1 affirms the existing state law that gives Secretary of State David Scanlan the authority to schedule the primary first, at least a week before any "similar contest."
The legislation is in response to the Democratic National Committee 2024 calendar, which put New Hampshire's primary second, on the same day as Nevada's.
The measure also includes language saying the state “expects” political parties to seat New Hampshire’s delegates at the 2024 national conventions even if the state violates a party’s calendar.
All 24 state senators sponsored and voted for the resolution.
“The Democratic National Committee has launched full frontal attack on our first-in-the-nation privilege,” said Rep. Keith Ammon, R-New Boston.
The DNC rules require New Hampshire to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law and adopt no-excuse absentee voting or in the alternative, move its primary back at least a month on the 2024 calendar.
DNC leaders had given New Hampshire until February to adopt those changes but has since extended the deadline to June.
The DNC’s resolution directs candidates not to campaign in states that violate the calendar and suggests New Hampshire would lose some or all of its delegates if it defies the DNC.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican legislative leaders called these ultimatums a form of blackmail and vowed to oppose them.
GOP had same fight
State Rep. Connie Lane, D-Concord, said state Democrats are united with GOP leaders in insisting that New Hampshire gets to hold the first contest.
She noted New Hampshire Democratic leaders helped their Republican counterparts to overcome threats from the Republican National Committee to New Hampshire’s primary status in 2008 and 2012.
“We have worked very hard to build it, and we are working very hard to retain it,” Lane said.
House Election Laws Committee Chairman Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said the resolution sends the message not to the DNC but to “any committee” that seeks to interfere with New Hampshire’s primary tradition.
During a brief debate, Ammon said “political retribution” appeared to motivate the DNC calendar change.
Ammon referred to President Joe Biden’s poor showing in New Hampshire Democratic primaries in the three times he has run for president.
In November 2020, Biden beat former President Donald Trump by nearly eight points in New Hampshire.
“Our sitting president will not have his name on the Democratic primary ballot in our state, the ultimate snub to our voters,” Ammon said.
When Ammon mentioned the president by name, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, admonished him. House rules do not permit members to impugn motives or to mention any political figure by name.
In his remarks, Ammon referred to DNC leaders' assertion that South Carolina should hold the first primary because New Hampshire lacks racial diversity.
“This is an insult to our voters and sends the message that somehow we are defective for attributes with which we were born,” Ammon said.
A more binding pro-primary proposal comes before a House committee for testimony next Wednesday.
The Senate had voted, 23-0, in support of putting primary protection into the state Constitution (CACR 9).
If the House endorses this plan by at least a 60% majority, it would then go on the statewide general election ballot in November 2024.
Constitutional changes require the two-thirds majority support of voters for adoption.