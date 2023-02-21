James O’Keefe

James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, takes questions from the audience at a gathering hosted by the Young Americans for Freedom at Southern Methodist University on Nov. 29, 2017. 

 Laura Buckman/Washington Post

James O'Keefe's departure from Project Veritas, the right-wing organization known for conducting undercover sting operations, came after the board of directors claimed to staff that O'Keefe had endangered the group's nonprofit status, according to documents and people familiar with the situation.

In a memo sent to employees last week, the board warned, "THERE IS NO PROJECT VERITAS WITHOUT THE IRS," referring to the Internal Revenue Service, which regulates nonprofits.