New Hampshire voters showed their bipartisan spirit Tuesday, with enough ticket-splitting to deliver wins for Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, and for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
1st District Rep. Chris Pappas said the evidence suggesting independent voters cast ballots for candidates of both parties is a sign of “how we do things in New Hampshire.”
Hassan echoed Pappas. “We’re wicked independent,” she said, speaking to reporters outside the Red Arrow diner in Manchester Wednesday morning.
“We had a decisive result in New Hampshire, and I’m really pleased we had such a strong turnout,” Pappas said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“I think that sends a strong message about Granite Staters wanting their political leaders to come together and solve problems, and that’s exactly how we have to approach our work in Washington, regardless of which party is in control of the House and the Senate.
“The margins look close in the House, and we’ll see how things turn out, but that doesn’t change how I’m gonna operate.”
Voters were comfortable splitting their tickets, but how will the governor and the congressional delegation work together?
The all-Democrat delegation sparred with Sununu’s office in October over who was responsible for New Hampshire losing out on millions in funding for emergency rental assistance, with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen saying the problem was the Sununu administration’s ”mismanagement or poor understanding of the program” in a letter last month.
In his official statements and media appearances, Sununu has called for the congressional delegation to be “fired,” and said last week he didn’t think Hassan deserved the job.
Now, they’re stuck together for at least another two years.
Hassan said she was optimistic about working with Sununu, despite acrimony between the governor’s office and the congressional delegation.
She said she and Sununu were together at a ceremony in Merrimack last week — opening a wastewater treatment plant that was funded in part by the bipartisan infrastructure law — though official statements from each of their offices notably omitted the other.
Kuster said the delegation’s work to deliver funding to New Hampshire, including through the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure bill, has helped fund Sununu’s initiatives, including the InvestNH suite of incentives to permit and develop multifamily housing in New Hampshire.
A spokesman for Sununu did not respond to an email Wednesday.
Working across the aisle
Control of the U.S. House and Senate remained uncertain Wednesday evening, but majorities in both chambers are expected to be slim — necessitating bipartisanship for many significant actions.
Hassan said she was confident she would continue finding common ground with Republicans.
Listening to their constituents will help identify common problems, Hassan said, and has helped her find goals she shares with Republicans. She cited the law banning surprise medical bills, which she introduced with retiring Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, as an example of this constituent-centered approach.
Kuster said her leadership on the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force and the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence has helped her to find Republicans who care about the same issues.
“I have been proud to consistently work across the aisle to deliver real results for the people of New Hampshire throughout my time in Congress,” she said in an emailed statement.
Pappas said he’s proven during his four years in office his willingness to work with “anyone who has a good idea and can help me move the ball forward for the people of New Hampshire.”
“There are many pressing challenges that just shouldn’t be a partisan political issue,” Pappas said. “This will be a test for a lot of folks that like to play political games in Washington, but I think the message voters here in New Hampshire and all across the country are sending is that folks need to work together.”
Eager to get started on a third term in Congress, Pappas said having a D or an R next to your name shouldn’t matter, only your ideas and what you are doing for the people you are there to represent.
“We saw rejection of the extreme candidates running on the Republican side (Tuesday), including my opponent, and I think that speaks to the nature of New Hampshire which is such a pragmatic state and solutions-oriented,” Pappas said.