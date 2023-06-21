The U.S. House Freedom Caucus holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., flanked by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-FLla., Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, leads a press conference in this May 30, 2023, file photo.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has introduced a privileged resolution to impeach President Biden, citing a "dereliction of duty" and "abuse of power" over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By introducing the articles of impeachment under a privileged resolution, Boebert has superseded House Republican leadership's ability to control what comes to the House floor. By bypassing the usual process for bringing legislation to a full House vote, Boebert's action would force lawmakers to vote on the measure in the next two days. But House Democrats announced Tuesday they will move to table the resolution, which would effectively prevent the House from considering a vote on final passage that would impeach Biden.