U.S. Representative Santos arrives at Capitol Hill office in Washington

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) faces members of the news media after telling a Republican party conference that he will recuse himself from House committee assignments as he returns to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2023.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) told House Republicans on Tuesday that he will step down from his committee assignments, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Santos, who has admitted to fabricating key parts of his background since his election in November, said in a closed-door meeting of House Republicans on Tuesday that he would remove himself from his assignments on the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.