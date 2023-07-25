WASHINGTON — Shuwanza Goff, a longtime congressional aide with strong relationships on both sides of the aisle, will become the next legislative affairs director at the White House and the first African American woman to serve in the role, President Joe Biden announced Monday.

Goff was previously the White House’s deputy director of legislative affairs and House liaison. She left the administration for the private sector earlier this year but will be rejoining the White House to succeed Louisa Terrell. The White House earlier this month announced Terrell would be stepping down.