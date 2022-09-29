Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, during a rally with former U.S. President Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022.  

 Dustin Franz/Bloomberg

The husband of controversial Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene filed for divorce Wednesday, stating his marriage is "irretrievably broken."

According to the divorce petition filed in the Georgia Superior Court of Floyd County, the couple had already separated.