New Hampshire is one of seven states least prepared financially to deal with the fallout from a moderate recession next year, according to a Wall Street research group.
The report from Moody’s Analytics concludes that New Hampshire’s 18% revenue loss would proportionally be the eighth biggest in the country.
The study notes that starting next year all states will have to make up for the loss of additional federal assistance granted during the pandemic.
The authors maintain it is likely the Biden administration will end the public health emergency in 2023.
This would terminate a 6% bonus New Hampshire has been getting in federal grants under Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor, disabled and some senior citizens.
“States that shuttled surplus tax revenues into rainy-day reserves and avoided spending onetime stimulus funds on recurring expenses will be better able to weather any such downturn,” the study said.
New Hampshire’s Rainy Day Fund, which legally is set aside for future fiscal emergencies, reached $160 million last June 30, an all-time high.
The state has set aside 14% of state revenues into this account which puts it in 17th place nationally, ahead of all New England states except for Connecticut (23%).
Gov. Chris Sununu said he’s supported using federal COVID-19 pandemic relief for one-time spending and not to pay for ongoing programs.
A spokesman for Sununu’s campaign said it underscores the stakes in this election.
“This report reaffirms why New Hampshire needs strong fiscally responsible leadership in the governor’s office. The governor has fought for and successfully increased the amount of funding that can be put into the State’s Rainy Day Fund,” said Benjamin Vihstadt. “It also validates his call for continued fiscal prudence given the darkening economic projections for the nation as a whole. Under the governor’s financial leadership, New Hampshire is in a better position than almost every state when it comes to managing the impacts of a future recession.”
The other states ranked as poorly prepared for a potential recession in this report were Maine, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Arizona, Alaska and Illinois.
While owned by Moody’s, the Wall Street rating agency, Moody’s Analytics said its reports aren’t factored in when its parent issues each state’s credit rating.