The number of workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has increased in the past four years, with more employees than the shipyard has had since the Cold War.
The Seacoast Shipyard Association, a shipyard booster group, released its annual economic impact report last week showing more than 7,000 people work at the shipyard and earn more than half a billion dollars.
The association estimates the shipyard’s total economic impact on the region at more than $1.1 billion, including over $213 million paid to the 3,088 New Hampshire civilians who work there.
“I’m proud that we were able to work together with all involved in the Seacoast Association and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to bring hope and new jobs to the Seacoast and our communities,” said Richard Smith, president of the Metal Trades Council.
Construction began earlier this year on $33 million worth of improvements to the shipyard’s dry docks.
“The impact of the new and upcoming work with buildings and dry docks is going to prove to be immeasurable for not only the Navy, but for our surrounding communities as well,” said Larry Dennis, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. “We are providing a stable civil service workforce and also have been able to provide several local contractors the opportunity to employ our local residents as well, which in turn will boost our local economy and property values.”