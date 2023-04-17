FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as they depart following the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 17, 2023. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to make his case for cuts in federal spending to accompany a lifting of the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

His speech comes as the federal government ticks closer to the moment sometime this summer when it will no longer be able to meet its financial obligations. Without action by the divided Congress, that would trigger a historic default that would shake the U.S. and world economies.