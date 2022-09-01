WASHINGTON - Republican state attorneys general and other leading conservatives are exploring a slew of potential lawsuits targeting President Joe Biden's plan to cancel some student debt - challenges that could limit or invalidate the policy before it takes full effect.

In recent days, a number of GOP attorneys general from states including Arizona, Missouri and Texas have met privately to discuss a strategy that could see multiple cases filed in different courts around the country, according to a person familiar with their thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the confidential talks.