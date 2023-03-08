Afghan Exit

Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a double amputee, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Aug. 4.  

 Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - House Republicans on Wednesday will broaden their scrutiny of the Biden administration's evacuation from Afghanistan, calling six witnesses to testify about the haphazard operation, including an active-duty Marine grievously wounded in an explosion that killed an estimated 170 civilians and 13 U.S. troops.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who lost an arm and a leg in the suicide attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, will appear at the hearing in his personal capacity, according to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Testimony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.