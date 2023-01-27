Winter meetings of the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Dana Point, California

Ronna McDaniel

 MIKE BLAKE

The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

McDaniel beat challenger Harmeet Dhillon by 111 votes to 51 for another two-year term at an RNC members meeting in Dana Point, California, according to a party official.