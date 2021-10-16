The Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District is already crowded, and more than a million dollars is already sloshing around the race.
Speculation that the district lines will be redrawn to make the 1st District more favorable to Republicans has spurred five candidates into the race.
The 1st District swung between Republicans and Democrats for years, but has gone for Democrats in the last three elections.
Since Republican candidates began declaring their candidacy in the first district over the summer, more than $1.1 million has flowed into their campaigns, according to filings made by the campaigns with the Federal Election Commission.
Those filings, covering the period between July 1 and Sept. 30, were released Friday, giving observers the first clear picture of the primary race.
Four candidates have each raised over $100,000: 2020 Republican nominee Matt Mowers; Karoline Leavitt, who worked in communications for the Trump White House and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); former television reporter Gail Huff Brown; and state Rep. Tim Baxter. A fifth Republican candidate, Julian Acciard, has not raised any money from contributors.
Mowers leads the pack in fundraising, bringing in $457,950 between his primary committee and an affiliated political action committee; $16,150 came from other political action committees, including a group affiliated with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has endorsed Mowers.
Leavitt brought in $333,115 between July 1 and Sept. 30. Almost all of Leavitt’s contributions have been from individual donors or businesses, with just two $2,000 contributions from other Republicans running for Congress.
Huff Brown raised almost $221,000 since she entered the race in September. Of that, $87,500 came from leadership committees affiliated with several Republican senators, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.). Huff Brown also received $10,000 from a fund affiliated with Huff Brown’s husband, former Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.). Brown also personally contributed $5,800 to Huff Brown’s campaign.
Baxter raised $118,421 in the third quarter. Baxter padded his haul by loaning the campaign $102,500 of his own money, leaving him with $241,317 to spend as of the end of September. Asked how a 25-year-old was able to afford such an expense, Baxter said it was a “sacrifice.”
Rep. Chris Pappas, the incumbent Democrat, raised $323,803 between July and September – less than both Mowers and Leavitt.
Almost $97,000 of the money flowing to Pappas’ campaign came through political action committees affiliated with the Democratic party, as well as trade unions and business groups.