Residents of at least one city public housing project are receiving checks through the Emergency Rental Assistance program, though they might not meet the eligibility requirements.
The federally funded program is intended to keep renters harmed by the pandemic from being evicted.
The checks cover the 30% of income that residents of the Kalivas high-rise building in downtown Manchester must pay toward their rent, said one resident who applied for the grants but who now wants his award rescinded.
The 100 Kalivas apartments house elderly and disabled tenants, most of whom do not have jobs and who, according to resident Thomas E. Riley, are not under threat of eviction.
“Everybody (at Kalivas) has a check coming in, everybody pays 30%, everybody has food stamps. There’s no one in danger of getting thrown out,” said Riley, who is 67.
But, he said, “Nobody here’s going to say anything because it’s free money.”
Riley applied for and received the emergency assistance after hearing that numerous other residents had, he said.
Southern New Hampshire Services administers the grants in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Last week Riley received word that he was approved for $1,077, which covers three months of his rent, and another $120 to cover three months of Internet.
But after speaking to a Union Leader reporter, he emailed the case worker at Southern New Hampshire Services and asked that his grant be withdrawn.
“I’m in a safe, secure place, I could use it for bills for sure, but I’m not in danger of (falling in arrears or eviction),” he wrote.
Criteria for assistance
According to the SNHS website, a household must be at risk of homelessness or losing their housing to receive Emergency Rental Assistance funding.
The agency said applicants should submit past-due rent or eviction notices with their application. People can sign up for up to 18 months of rental assistance.
Also, household income can be no more than 80% of area median income, and household net income must have fallen significantly.
The chief operating officer at SNHS, Ryan Clouthier, spoke briefly to a reporter on Monday and referred a reporter to the Housing Finance Authority for comment.
A spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, which coordinates the rental assistance program with Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Relief and Recovery Service, said federal guidelines prevent officials from rejecting applications from people who live in public housing, as long as they meet other eligibility requirements.
Spokeswoman Grace Lessner did not make anyone available to be interviewed, and she said the Housing Finance Authority does not not collect or publicize data about households on other public assistance and their use of Emergency Rental Assistance.
Purpose of program
As COVID-19 bore down on the country and governors closed workplaces and issued stay-at-home orders, Congress rushed through funding to help people pay their rent to avoid eviction.
Congress approved $25 billion for Emergency Rental Assistance during the closing days of the Trump administration. Congress funded another $21.5 billion in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021.
Mike Lopez, a former Manchester alderman who is now chairman of the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority board of commissioners, said he was unaware of the use of ERA money by housing residents.
“I know a lot of people in housing, and they didn’t tell me,” Lopez said. He said the housing authority, like landlords across the country, could not evict people during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic. But everything is back to normal now, he said.
The housing authority readjusts a resident’s rent if their income changes, he said.
According to the GOFFER website, New Hampshire has spent $190 million so far in Emergency Rental Assistance. More than half of that — $106 million — has gone to Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
Sununu had tried to use the Emergency Rental money for affordable housing projects, but to no avail.
According to New Hampshire Housing Finance, ERA grants will be prioritized once $225 million has been spent. Grants will go to households with income below 50% of the average median and where someone has been unemployed for at least 90 days.