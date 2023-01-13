House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) walks to his office after giving a speech Jan. 10 on the House floor.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON  - Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives wasted no time this week using their new majority to pass political messaging bills that appeal to conservative voters on hot-button issues, but often involved more hyperbole than substance.

After a historic struggle to elect Kevin McCarthy as their speaker, House Republicans used their first legislative week to pass bills on taxes, abortion and energy security that have little to no chance of getting through the Democratic-controlled Senate or being signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.