LOS ANGELES — A feud over the Republican Party’s future and its recent lackluster performance at the ballot box was decided in favor of the status quo Friday, with Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel easily beating back an insurgent challenge from a prominent California conservative on Friday.

Harmeet Dhillon, a state party leader and San Francisco attorney whose clients include former President Donald Trump, failed in her effort to oust McDaniel, in a 111-51 vote at the party’s winter meeting at a lush seaside resort in Dana Point, California.