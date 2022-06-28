Small health care clinics for veterans in Littleton and Conway will remain open after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including New Hampshire's Maggie Hassan, blocked Biden administration plans that also would have moved an outpatient care unit out of the Manchester VA Medical Center.
A proposed report from the Department of Veterans Affairs to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission came from a 2018 Mission Act that Congress passed to right-size the real estate of VA medical centers across the country.
While the Trump administration had first proposed this process, Denis McDonough, Biden’s VA secretary, had also embraced it.
Hassan, a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, joined with a dozen senators from both political parties to announce they would oppose confirming appointees to this commission.
Last March, Biden forwarded eight commission nominees to the U.S. Senate.
This decision effectively ended the commission’s work, the senators said in a joint statement.
“We share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans,” the senators said.
“We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward.”
Net loss
The VA, under its plan, was looking to close about three dozen medical centers but replace about half of them with new construction.
The VA would permanently close the other half, and would shift veteran care to local VA inpatient and outpatient facilities. In turn, the VA had proposed building centers in new areas. All told, the proposal had called from reducing the number of medical centers from 171 to 168.
“The commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities — now and into the future,” the senators said.
The action earlier this week followed several steps Hassan had taken to oppose the process.
In March, Hassan grilled McDonough on the recommendations and urged the VA reconsider them.
“We need to protect veterans’ access to care and ensure that we always keep our promise to support veterans after they sacrificed so much for our country,” Hassan said.
“I’m glad to join this bipartisan effort to support our veterans by blocking the harmful recommendations.”
In April, Hassan hosted a field hearing in Manchester to take testimony against these changes.
“Furthermore, the proposal to move outpatient surgical care from Manchester to community providers is a top concern of mine,” Hassan said at that time.
“VA services should be bolstered, not moved outside of the VA.”
Paul Lloyd, chairman of the New Hampshire State Veterans Advisory Committee and state adjutant of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, had spoken out against closing the rural clinics.
“Pushing veterans out into the community might sound like a good idea, but you know the community care program, we have a veteran, one of our members, he lives in Lancaster, needed a podiatry appointment, and they were going to send him to Albany, N.Y., for an appointment,” Lloyd said. “That’s not an ideal situation at all.”
In May, Hassan sponsored a bipartisan bill to eliminate the commission altogether, which had the support of Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
The other nine senators joining Hassan, Manchin and Rounds in this action against filling seats on the commission were Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., John Thune, R-S.D., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Patty Murray, D-Wash., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M) and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.