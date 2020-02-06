MANCHESTER -- Three days late, Democrat Bernie Sanders declared victory in the Iowa caucus on Thursday, doing so in a packed campaign headquarters in Manchester, some 1,300 miles from the Hawkeye State.
Sanders said he topped the closest vote-getter, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, by 6,000 votes in the first round. In a second round, where supporters of lower tier candidates were able to switch their vote to a top-tier candidate, the U.S. senator from Vermont won by 2,500.
“Some 6,000 more Iowans came out on caucus night to support our candidacy,” the Vermont senator said. “We here in northern New England call that a victory.”
He called the margin decisive among an electorate of some 180,000 Iowa Democrats. He faulted the Iowa Democratic Party for what he described as a screw-up.
Meanwhile, national party leaders signaled that the Iowa results may be far from set.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party's first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about their accuracy.
"Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass," Perez said in a Twitter post.
No winner has been declared four days after the caucuses took place in 1,600 locations throughout Iowa on Monday night.
With 97% of precincts counted, Buttigieg has 26.2% of state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 26.1%, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.
Since Monday night, Buttigieg has basked in the results and media focus following Iowa without declaring himself the outright winner.
He appeared on "The View" on Thursday, where hosts played a video of an Iowa supporter who asked for her card back after learning he was in a same-sex marriage.
"I wish she could see my love is the same as her love for those she cares about," Buttigieg said.
Sanders said the Iowa caucus is too complicated, and if he has a say in the future, it won’t be so.
In the end, both he and Buttigieg will likely get 11 votes to the national Democratic convention, even though he won by 6,000 votes.
“Does that sound right? In a certain sense, it doesn’t sound right,” Sanders said.
Earlier, the New York Times reported that more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the caucus rules, casting doubt on the count.
A party representative declined to comment on the Times report. The Iowa Democratic Party has previously said photos of results and a paper trail would be used to ensure an accurate count.
Sanders also criticized national party officials for changing debate rules to allow former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg into them.
He said former candidates Julian Castro and Corey Booker and current candidate Tulsi Gabbard played by the rules and didn’t get into recent debates.
“I guess if you’re worth $55 billion, you can get the rules changed for a debate,” he said.
Material from Reuters was used in this report.