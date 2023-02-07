A group of Rep. George Santos's constituents from New York's 3rd Congressional District holds news conference and petition drive calling for Santos’s resignation on Capitol Hill in Washington

People hold banners on the day of a news conference calling for the resignation of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)held by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), and a group of Santos’s constituents from New York's 3rd congressional district, at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. 

 MICHAEL MCCOY/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is expected to face a House Ethics Committee probe after admitting he fabricated much of his resume, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave conflicting responses on Tuesday about whether an investigation into his fellow Republican had begun.

Asked by CNN if the freshman lawmaker is under investigation by the panel, McCarthy said, "Yes."