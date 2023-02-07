People hold banners on the day of a news conference calling for the resignation of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)held by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), and a group of Santos’s constituents from New York's 3rd congressional district, at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON -- Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is expected to face a House Ethics Committee probe after admitting he fabricated much of his resume, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave conflicting responses on Tuesday about whether an investigation into his fellow Republican had begun.
Asked by CNN if the freshman lawmaker is under investigation by the panel, McCarthy said, "Yes."
"Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action," McCarthy told the cable news outlet.
Later, McCarthy said he meant to say that Santos was the subject of Ethics Committee complaints. "There are questions. I expect them to get answered," he said when asked if he expected the panel to investigate Santos.
McCarthy's office did not return Reuters' requests for clarification on the issue.
Santos has apologized for "embellishing" his resume, but has rebuffed calls for his resignation from constituents and fellow New York state Republicans, saying he would vacate his seat only if he loses the next election, in 2024.
Last week, McCarthy said Santos had asked if he could recuse himself from his committee assignments while he works to clear up an ethics cloud.
Among other claims, Santos said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution having any record of him attending. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, which was also untrue.
He said falsely that he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two, and he failed to disclose that he was married to a woman for several years ending in 2019.