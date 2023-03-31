Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Adler Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump plans to fly to New York on Monday and stay overnight before appearing in a specially secured Manhattan courthouse to be arraigned on still-unspecified criminal charges, people briefed on the arrangements said.

An advance team of Secret Service agents -- mostly comprised of New York field office agents -- conducted a site tour of the courthouse on Friday to map Trump's path in and out of the building, according to a law enforcement official involved in the planning.

Jacobs reported from New York. Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.