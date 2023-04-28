U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Capitol Hill, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  

WASHINGTON — The showdown occurred — as they often do with Sen. Josh Hawley — in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The committee meets in a large room in the Hart Senate Office Building, with most senators seated behind a carved wooden desk. It’s from there that the Missouri Republican peers down on his witnesses and begins his inquiries — combative moments that later get chopped and put on social media and land him an interview on Fox News, where he’ll get another five minutes to sound off on his issue of the day in front of a larger conservative audience.