WASHINGTON  - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he will vote against Daniel Werfel for Internal Revenue Service commissioner, a week after President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency was approved by a Senate committee.

Manchin, who has often blocked Biden's legislative priorities, said he was opposing Werfel on the basis of the Biden administration's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling tax and climate bill that Manchin was key in passing.