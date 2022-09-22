FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov. 2, 2021.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to approve a bill aimed at allowing news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta's Facebook and win more revenue.

The bill passed the committee by a vote of 15 to 7, according to a congressional aide. It must now go to the Senate for their approval. A similar bill is before the House of Representatives.