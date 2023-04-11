The Senate plans to consider a resolution next week condemning Donald Trump's call to "defund" the Justice Department and FBI, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a letter to colleagues Tuesday, setting up a vote that will test the loyalties of Republicans to the former president.

A day after being arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on state charges last week, Trump said in a social media post that "Republicans in Congress should defund" the two federal law enforcement agencies "until they come to their senses." His comments echoed those of several Republican House members, notably Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who has called for using Congress's "power of the purse" against agencies that he claims have engaged in "egregious behavior."