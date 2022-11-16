Hassan at Senate Veterans Committee

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) questions VA officials about hiring enough staff to implement the PACT Act, a major expansion of VA services, during a Senate Veterans Committee hearing on Nov. 16, 2022. 

 Screenshot from Senate Veterans committee stream

With some 136,000 veterans filing health care claims under the PACT Act's expansion of eligibility for VA services, the Department of Veterans Affairs is going to need a lot more staff -- from housekeepers to doctors. 

The PACT Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August, added dozens of health conditions and service locations that will automatically qualify veterans for VA health care, including care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan and coverage for veterans with different kinds of cancers.