U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., helped lead a bipartisan congressional trip to Ukraine Monday even as that country’s leadership remained under the threat of a Russian invasion.
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is the Republican leader for this trip, which includes seven senators — four Democrats and three Republicans.
The group met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and held a news conference.
“Our bipartisan congressional delegation sends a clear message to the global community: the United States stands in unwavering support of our Ukrainian partners to defend their sovereignty and in the face of persistent Russian aggression,” said Shaheen, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.
“I’m proud to lead lawmakers on behalf of the United States to further our commitment to our Ukrainian partners in support of their NATO aspirations and look forward to strengthening our transatlantic bonds as they chart a prosperous, pro-democratic future.”
Shaheen, who serves on the Senate’s Ukraine Caucus, last June led a similar group on a fact-finding mission in Eastern Europe, which included a stop in Ukraine.
“(We) made clear that the U.S. is united across party lines in support of Ukraine against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s belligerence. Putin will not be allowed to target our Eastern European partners and allies without consequences,” Shaheen posted on social media after the group’s meeting with President Zelenskyy.
Last month, Shaheen helped lead a bipartisan resolution that offered support for an independent and democratic Ukraine, secure against further Russian military aggression.
“Ukraine continues to defend its territorial integrity against an increasingly aggressive Russia, while also striving to enact critical domestic reforms to solidify its democracy, it is more important than ever that the U.S. support Ukraine in its efforts,” said Portman, who is not seeking reelection in 2022.
Joining Shaheen and Portman on the trip were Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both D-Conn., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
“During this time of extreme Russian provocation, it is more important than ever to assert our strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. I look forward to meeting with political and military leaders in Ukraine to better understand the situation on the ground and reaffirm our commitment to their security,” Klobuchar said in a statement.
Shaheen said she admired the determination of the Ukraninan media despite threats of being jailed for exposing Russian aggression.
“Appreciated the opportunity to speak directly w/press about U.S. action to hold Putin to account for his malign behavior. TY to members of the press...who’ve experienced Putin’s oppression & censorship but continue to risk their safety to shed light on the truth,” Shaheen posted on Twitter after the event.
Last weekend, Putin’s spokesman said Russia began massing more than 100,000 troops along the Ukranian border because he claimed NATO has tried to expand influence into that country.
President Joe Biden and Putin have engaged in two online sessions in hopes of relieving tensions over the issue.
Putin has insisted the U.S. must give its assurance that it would oppose Ukraine’s entry into NATO, a commitment Biden has refused to give.
Earlier Monday, Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko returned to Kyiv to face treason charges brought by the current Ukrainian government.
Poroshenko said the corruption claims against him were fabricated by Zelenskyy’s allies to distract from the country’s other problems, including economic woes and deaths from COVID-19.