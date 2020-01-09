WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, has become the final member of the state's congressional delegation Thursday to confirm her support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on international trade.
As governor, Shaheen was the first to lead New Hampshire on a trade mission out of North America.
Shaheen said her support came after the deal was substantially approved with labor, environmental and drug pricing protections written into the final agreement.
“In reviewing the details of the USMCA and during meetings with New Hampshire business owners, labor leaders and community members, I weighed heavily whether this agreement was in the best interest of our state," Shaheen said in a statement.
"This trade deal has been substantially improved by the priorities pressed by Democratic leaders in Congress in negotiations with the Trump administration."
Glenn Brackett, president of the AFL-CIO union in New Hampshire, said this was the first trade deal his labor organization had gotten behind in more than two decades.
"The original NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), they all talked a good game but none of them had real labor protections," Brackett said.
"There is some teeth now in this one. No agreement is ever perfect. Labor had a significant voice in this negotiations."
The final deal removes what had been a 10-year protection period for certain prescription drugs, which critics maintain would have allowed drug companies to keep prices high.
Another significant change in the final version was including a provision permitting American inspectors to enter Mexican factories to check for labor violations.
"The ability to have accountability is a huge thing to us," Brackett said.
Shaheen said she's the benefits of free trade to New Hampshire are significant.
“International trade has long spurred New Hampshire’s economy, creating good paying jobs and opportunities for small businesses," Shaheen said.
Canada was by far New Hampshire’s number-one source of foreign goods imported into the state, worth more than $5 billion in 2018, according to the International Trade Administration and U.S. Trade Online. China was a distant second with $1 billion and Mexico was sixth ($396 million).
As for exports from New Hampshire, Germany ($691 million) was No. 1, followed closely by Canada ($668 million), Ireland ($443 million) and Mexico ($420 million).
The state's senior senator, Shaheen played a role in creating a pilot program in 2010 called the State Trade Expansion Program that helped small businesses attend trade missions and access export financing. The program became permanent in 2016.
Earlier this week, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, endorsed the USMCA on the eve of a hearing before her Senate Finance Committee.
The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed the USMCA last month with the backing of U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, both D-NH.
