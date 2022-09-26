WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is leading a bipartisan effort on legislation to guarantee the U.S. has sufficient military stockpiles even as it supports Ukraine and other allies overseas.

The Promoting Readiness for Overseas Contingencies and Unexpected Responses to Exigencies (PROCURE) Act would establish a Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund (CMAF) to allow the secretary of defense to better manage industry production lines.