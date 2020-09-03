In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is urging the Trump administration to rebuke what Shaheen characterizes as "escalatory" actions.
Shaheen, writing as the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the Trump administration's policies empowered Russia.
"[T]his administration has given the green light to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack American soldiers, pay bounties for their deaths, meddle in democratic elections and disregard basic human rights in Russia and around the world," Shaheen wrote.
Of particular concern, Shaheen wrote, was the recently-revealed intelligence assessment that Russia paid the Taliban to attack American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
Shaheen said the State Department had raised the bounty issue with Russian officials but President Donald Trump has not brought it up with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the letter, Shaheen argues that the president's decision not to respond to the possible issue of bounties, and his decision to remove a third of American troops stationed in Germany, has emboldened Russia. She described two other incidents in late August that she sees as evidence of more aggressive behavior.
On Aug. 25, Russian military vehicles crashed into American military vehicles in northeast Syria, leaving several military personnel with concussions. On Aug. 28, Shaheen said, Russian pilots crossed 100 feet in front of an American B-52, which she said caused turbulence and restricted the American plane's ability to maneuver.
"Again, instead of condemning these incidents and supporting U.S. forces in Syria, this administration has allowed Russia to pursue a strategy of encroachment and assaults without response," Shaheen wrote.
"Unfortunately, the administration’s response has become equally predictable in its silence and inability to stand against violent and aggressive actions against our troops," Shaheen wrote.
One of the Republicans running to challenge Shaheen in the U.S. Senate race, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, broadly agreed with Shaheen's criticisms, though he called the letter an election-year ploy.
"I believe we have fallen way behind the power curve with Russia," Bolduc said Wednesday. "We have been asleep at the wheel."
Bolduc agreed Russia had overreached in Europe and the Middle East, and he condemned the assessment that Russia had offered bounties for the killing of American soldiers.
"All of these things, we should have been very vocal about," Bolduc said.
Bolduc advocated for more investment in missile defense and air defense, and said he wanted to see the United States working with its allies to isolate Russia politically and economically. Bolduc said he would be open to additional sanctions against Russia.
"I don't think we have been tough enough," Bolduc said.
Corky Messner, Bolduc's primary opponent for the Republican nomination, said in a statement he thought Shaheen was trying to distract from the Trump administration's foreign-policy wins.
Shaheen has been outspoken in her support for sanctions against Russia since the revelation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
She attempted to introduce sanctions against Russia in 2017 and advocated a ban on the Russian anti-virus software Kaspersky. In response, the Russian government denied Shaheen a visa in late 2017.
In December 2018, Shaheen and other senators wrote Trump to warn the withdrawal of American troops from Syria would help Russia.
"Russia has taken advantage of the diminished U.S. presence to attempt to further box out U.S. troops, and even longstanding U.S. partners who don’t see eye to eye, like the Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey, have turned to Russia for assistance.
"Russia has long been seeking a vacuum in U.S. leadership in order to extend its reach and power," Shaheen wrote. "Under this administration, Putin has found a clear opening."