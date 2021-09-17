One of New Hampshire’s senators will introduce a resolution in Congress next week — the first step toward a constitutional amendment — aiming to give Congress the power to pass laws to limit spending in federal elections and letting states set limits on spending in state elections.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office announced Friday that she, along with Sens. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), will reintroduce a resolution to propose a constitutional amendment next week, known as the “Democracy for All” amendment.
Shaheen co-sponsored the resolution when it was introduced in 2019, as did Sen. Maggie Hassan. The bill was supported by every Democrat in the Senate that year, but found no Republican backers.
The 2019 resolution proposed a three-sentence-long amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“To advance democratic self-government and political equality, and to protect the integrity of government and the electoral process, Congress and the States may regulate and set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections,” the amendment proposal reads. “Congress and the States shall have power to implement and enforce this article by appropriate legislation, and may distinguish between natural persons and corporations or other artificial entities created by law, including by prohibiting such entities from spending money to influence elections. Nothing in this article shall be construed to grant Congress or the States the power to abridge the freedom of the press.”
This constitutional amendment would, in effect, undo the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.
Federal, state and local election rules limit the amount of money candidates’ campaigns can get from any one person or group. But the Citizens United decision allows for limitless spending by outside groups — such as businesses, unions, trade associations and advocacy groups.
The Supreme Court decision that allowed unlimited spending by outside groups equated limits on spending to limits on free speech, but critics of the decision said it has given wealthy people and powerful organizations too much say in elections.
“The outsized influence of big money in American politics is a dangerous threat to the functioning of our democracy,” Shaheen said in a statement Friday. “The Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates for dark money and special and foreign interests to influence our politics with little accountability. We must safeguard our elections from these threats and ensure our politics reflect the will of the public — I hope both Democrats and Republicans will join me in this effort.”