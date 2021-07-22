Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks during a defense hearing last March. She announced an emerging Senate defense spending bill includes money for projects at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Pease Air National Base.
A bipartisan, defense spending bill in the Senate includes a $350 million, dry docking project and new submarines that could be maintained at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, along with refueling tankers such as those that operate at the Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., secured these and other projects affecting New Hampshire that the Senate Armed Services Committee endorsed Wednesday.
The National Defense Authorization Act for 2022 will now go to the Senate for debate later this summer.
“The annual defense bill always presents a crucial opportunity to make progress on key New Hampshire priorities and this year was no exception,” said Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate panel that wrote the legislation.
Along with the dry docking project, Shaheen said the bill includes spending $2.1 billion toward the purchase of two, Virginia-class subs that are kept and repaired at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and $130 million to expand the industrial base that supports these projects.
The measure would authorize 14, KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers that are replacing the Air Force's aerial refueling fleet of KC-135s at Pease.
"The legislation approved by the committee makes groundbreaking progress on some of the most pressing issues facing our country," Shaheen said.
If approved, all servicemen and women in active duty would get a 2.7% pay raise.
This bill also provides paid parental leave for service members of up to 12 weeks following birth, adoption or placement in foster care.
PFAS spending follows up Shaheen's earlier work
Other initiatives in the bill Shaheen secured included:
$4 million to continue the Department of Defense’s effort to develop an interstate licensing compact to support military spouses, a program Shaheen first had created in 2020 and,
Another $15 million to continue the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) health impact study that Shaheen first proposed and got financed in 2018.
The PFAS commitments in the bill include a deadline for the Department of Defense to test for the contaminants at all facilities, a schedule to clean them up and status report for actions at military installations with some of the highest detections in the nation that include the Pease property.
Shaheen also worked with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to include reforms of the Uniformed Code of Conduct that would professionalize the prosecution of major crimes including sexual assault.